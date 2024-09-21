Menomonee Falls | Founded: 2007

Industry: Construction

Employees: 27

Moore Construction Services is a construction manager, design-builder and general contractor serving commercial, institutional and multifamily markets in Wisconsin.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Mike Moore, president: “First and foremost, our team. We have assembled an exceptional group of construction professionals who are passionate about their work and delivering projects for our customers. Second, our customers. Our goal is to work with customers who value us as a true partner. We do a lot of repeat work and have grown alongside many of our first customers, which has been rewarding.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Changing a mindset from always having the ability to take on more work, to not overcommitting ourselves so we can properly service our customers.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“I see us continuing to grow in the distribution/fulfillment centers and senior living sectors as they both continue to have a high demand.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“Don’t be afraid to pay for advice. There are experts in different industries for a reason – use them and value them.”