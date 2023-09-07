Modine to sell three automotive businesses in Germany

By
-
Modine headquarters in Racine
Modine headquarters in Racine.

Last updated on September 6th, 2023 at 11:48 pmRacine-based Modine on Wednesday announced that it has signed an agreement to sell three of its businesses based in Germany to affiliates of California-based private equity firm Regent LP. The businesses, located in Neuenkirchen, Pliezhausen and Wackersdorf, manufacture exhaust gas recirculation coolers, radiators and charge air cooler modules

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland
