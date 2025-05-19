Modine investing $38 million to bolster data center chiller production in the U.S.

The data center construction business continues to be a tailwind for Racine-based Modine as the company plans to invest $38 million to expand production capacity for data center chillers in the U.S.

The manufacturer of thermal management technology and solutions announced Monday the planned investment through 2028, which will create more than 450 jobs.

Modine plans to upgrade one of its plants in Grenada, Mississippi. The company’s facility in Rockbridge, Virginia will also be used to make more data center chillers.

“Increasing our capacity to manufacture data center cooling equipment is just one example of how we’re executing on our strategy to evolve our portfolio for long-term growth,” said Neil Brinker, Modine’s president and chief executive officer. “By repurposing the facility to meet demand from hyperscale and co-location data center customers, we’re well-positioned to capture opportunities in our strategic growth markets.”

The investment at the Grenada facility will include building upgrades, a product line expansion of Airedale by Modine chillers, and enhancements to testing facilities. The Grenada lab will increase in capacity and, alongside Modine’s facility in Rockbridge, grow Modine’s data center product development testing capabilities in the U.S.

Chiller production is expected to begin at the facility later this summer.

“We are excited how our Grenada investment adds to our global manufacturing footprint for Airedale by Modine data center cooling solutions,” said Eric McGinnis, president, climate solutions, at Modine. “In addition to the Rockbridge facility, we’re already serving data center customers worldwide from facilities in Canada, Spain, and the UK. And, we’re looking forward to the first product coming off the lines in the coming months at our new facility in India.”

In January, Modine announced it was building a second facility in India to meet increasing demand for its data center cooling solutions.

The company’s data center business has been growing rapidly. In February, the company secured a $180 million order for its data center cooling systems.