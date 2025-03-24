MobCraft brewery, taproom to reopen under new ownership

After putting its business and building up for sale in December of 2024, MobCraft Beer, a Milwaukee brewery known for its crowdsourced craft beer recipes, will reopen this spring under new ownership, according to an application filed with the City of Milwaukee.

The 3,700-square-foot taproom, located at 505 S. 5th St. is slated to reopen this spring, under new owners Sarah Halstead, former director of finance and human resources at MobCraft from Feb. of 2019 to March of 2023, and her husband Mike Halstead.

The Halsteads closed on the deal on Friday, purchasing the hard assets and intellectual property of MobCraft for $160,000, according to Sarah.

Much of the business will remain the same with a focus on distribution and the taproom, Sarah said. The business will undergo a few updates including the addition of events, changes to the food and beverage menu, and the possible addition of new brews to its repertoire.

“We’re excited to take this brand to its next iteration,” Sarah said.

MobCraft will rent the space in the building from Milwaukee-based real estate investment firm 5th Ward Partners.

The business had been operating for 12 years prior to its closure and had occupied its space in Walker’s Point for nine. MobCraft generated a loyal following by tapping into the ideas of its fans to brew outrageously flavored beers, like its Fruity Pebble cereal-inspired milkshake IPA or its cranberry-infused farmhouse ale.

The reopened MobCraft will host several events including trivia nights, music bingo and beer festivals, among others. The taproom will be open everyday from 10 a.m. to midnight, according to the application.

In addition to its craft beer selection, MobCraft plans to serve a variety of food items from its original menu including giant soft pretzels from Milwaukee Pretzel Company, beer cheese mushroom melt sandwiches, BLTs, Greek chicken pita sandwiches, pesto mozzarella sandwiches, and customizable pizzas.

“Building MobCraft from the ground up was one of the greatest joys and accomplishments of my life, knowing the welcoming inclusive space and fantastic brews will live on brings me so much joy,” said former owner Henry Schwartz. “I am so excited for the Halsteads to take the reigns and can’t wait to see how MobCraft grows from here.”

