MKE Tech Hub Coalition launches AI Roadmapping Program for startups

The MKE Tech Hub Coalition
, a nonprofit dedicated to growing tech talent and bolstering the region’s tech ecosystem, has launched a new AI Roadmapping Program that will help startups integrate artificial intelligence into their product roadmaps.
The program, funded by a $200,000 Entrepreneurship Partner Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., will give selected startups access to AI expertise and resources from Milwaukee-based Midpoint Consulting
, a full-time AI consultancy.
That grant also helps fund the Tech Hub Coalition’s FOR-M incubator and grant program.
[caption id="attachment_516818" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Israel Squires[/caption]
"AI is a strategic and competitive advantage that can help startups differentiate themselves and create value for their customers and stakeholders," said Israel Squires
, chief executive officer of Midpoint Consulting. "We are excited to work with the startups and help them achieve their AI goals."
The AI Roadmapping Program is designed to help startups identify and prioritize AI opportunities, develop how AI will be integrated to their solution, and create an execution strategy which aligns with their business goals and customer needs. The program will help startups increase their attractiveness to prospective clients and investors by demonstrating their AI capabilities and differentiation.
The program consists of four workshops, including a pre-sprint work session, over three weeks. At the end of the program, startups receive a detailed AI product roadmap and tech stack roadmap. This includes specific recommendations for AI technologies and methodologies that can be integrated into their existing systems. The roadmap serves as a strategic guide for the startup to follow, outlining the steps needed to implement AI solutions effectively.
[caption id="attachment_565382" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Kathy Henrich[/caption]
"We are thrilled to launch the AI Roadmapping Program and support the local startup community," said Kathy Henrich
, CEO of MKE Tech Hub Coalition. "AI is a powerful and transformative technology that can help startups accelerate their growth and innovation. We are proud to partner with Midpoint Consulting and WEDC to offer this program and help startups harness the potential of AI."
The first AI Roadmap was completed in June for Milwaukee-based Golgix
, a manufacturing software company that uses AI to improve throughput, yield and productivity, and Geno.Me
, a Milwaukee-based biotech startup that uses AI to analyze genomic data.
"The AI Roadmapping Program was a game-changer for us," said Charlie Scott
, chief marketing officer at Golgix. "As an AI company with years of industry experience, we came into the program with a working product and a clear vision for how our AI should continue to evolve to help our customers solve their burning problems. We left with an expert-vetted tactical plan to fortify our tech stack as our product changes and our client base grows. Thanks to this program, we are better equipped to scale, better positioned to adjust, and more confident in our ability to sustain a brighter future."
Each startup received a customized roadmap and strategic guidance from Midpoint's team of experienced AI engineers. The roadmap highlights the value of AI integration for startups looking to scale and differentiate themselves in the market.
"We are very grateful to the MKE Tech Hub Coalition and Midpoint Consulting for this opportunity," said Britt Gottschalk
, CEO of Geno.Me. "The AI Roadmapping Program was a fun opportunity for our product team to learn about tools that can enhance our future AI offerings. We are excited to continue working with both the MKE Tech Hub Coalition and Midpoint to leverage their AI expertise and network."
Milwaukee-based Rapid Radicals
, a water treatment startup, and Wales-based Intrnls
, a carbon capture startup, are part of the next cohort of the AI Roadmapping Program.
The MKE Tech Hub Coalition can assist four additional startups in the second half of 2024. A committee of local investors, ecosystem builders, technology experts, and potential clients evaluates each application. The application deadline is Aug. 19, 2024.
The targeted industries for this program include biohealth, manufacturing, or energy/water technology.
The AI Roadmapping Program is part of MKE Tech Hub Coalition’s larger suite of offerings aimed at helping the region keep pace with AI-related technologies. Those offerings include an AI talent community, an AI workshop
for small/medium manufacturers, and the FUSE collegiate level internship program on AI and data.