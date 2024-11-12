MKE Tech Hub CEO to retire

[caption id="attachment_565382" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Kathy Henrich[/caption]
Kathy Henrich
, who has served as the chief executive officer of the MKE Tech Hub Coalition
since its founding five years ago, today announced plans to retire.
A search is underway for the next leader of the MKE Tech Hub and Henrich will remain in the CEO role under the transition is completed. That is expected to occur by the spring of 2025.
The MKE Tech Hub Coalition focuses on attracting tech talent and businesses to the region. It has 135 members.
“It is exciting to witness the growth of tech in our region over the last 5 years.” Henrich said. “With large private investments (Microsoft, Fiserv, etc.) and large public investment (BioHealth Tech Hub, Energy+Water, etc.) in our state, the wind is now firmly at Wisconsin’s back, pushing forward our innovation-based economy. On a personal note, I feel it is the right time for me to transition. The first phase of my career focused on serving my family, and this second phase has been about serving my community. I’m excited to build a third phase of service and impact in my career.”
The MKE Tech Hub Coalition was launched in 2019
by six prominent Milwaukee companies with an initial $5 million contribution. Those organizations included Accenture, Advocate Aurora Health, Johnson Controls, Kohl’s and Northwestern Mutual.
Henrich, who was already taking part in grassroots efforts to create a local tech hub, became CEO following a comprehensive search.
“Frankly, I cared deeply about this issue,” said Henrich. “The reason Northwestern Mutual got this effort going was they believed collaboration among organizations would accelerate the growth of our talent pool and benefit everyone.”
Recent regional initiatives focused on technology and innovation have rapidly increased the level of collaboration among local organizations, Henrich explained. Massive projects, like the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub
, W+E Forward Engine
and Microsoft Co-Innovation Lab
are the direct result of collaboration between numerous partnering organizations.
"There's a set of core partners that have built relationships and trust," said Henrich. "We've built a muscle that we did not previously have to collaborate and go do these complex partnerships."
The fact that these partnerships are in place during a period of transformation for Milwaukee’s technology sector made Henrich feel comfortable with stepping down to pursue other passions. What those passions will crystallize into remains unclear, she said.
"There are areas of impact that I care deeply about where I want to create a space and explore how I can best help," said Henrich. "One of those has to do with making sure we're prepared for AI as a society."
She’s already been involved with AI-related policy at the state level, providing insight as a member of a study committee
created to analyze the opportunities and challenges that stem from the increasing prevalence of artificial intelligence. Henrich said she hopes to continue having an impact at the state level.
"I'm not leaving the region," she said. "We'll make sure this transition goes extremely well. We didn't give a particular timeline, because I don't have to have one. We'll be able to make sure we choose the right next leader."
Henrich will remain on the board of directors of Madison-based M3 Insurance.
“With MKE Tech Hub and with Kathy, it’s never about taking credit, it’s always been about getting results and building our region,” said MKE Tech Hub Coalition board chair Molly Mulroy
. “We’ll certainly miss her day-to-day leadership, but she is leaving MKE Tech in a great position to continue growing and advancing innovation in southeast Wisconsin and attracting significant investments for our future.”