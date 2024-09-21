MKE Iron Erectors, Inc.

Waukesha | Founded: 2019

Industry: Construction

Employees: 100

MKE Iron Erectors is a full-service, woman-owned steel erector that provides subcontracting for division 3 and 5 construction projects. Its team of union ironworkers specializes in precast concrete and metal work.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Barbara Sheedy, CEO and owner: “The construction boom in southeastern Wisconsin over the past few years has offered MKE Iron Erectors ample opportunities. Everything from the DeLong Agricultural Maritime Export Facility to The Couture, and a steady stream of Wisconsin Department of Transportation work, has contributed. So has participation in long-term projects, such as the Microsoft Data Center in Mount Pleasant.

“We have developed a compelling brand story based on our vision to build prosperity and better communities, and on our values of safety, resilience and respect. Consistent marketing strategies that demonstrate our brand have taken the company from an unknown entity to a sought-after service that grossed $12 million in 2023. Identifying and developing diverse markets and revenue streams has also added to our growth.”

Is there a nonprofit your company regularly supports?

“The construction industry has one of the highest suicide rates among professions. This problem has been long overlooked by our industry, but not anymore. We focus our efforts on prevention education, such as QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer), a procedure that gives laymen the ability to intervene if they find a co-worker who’s in trouble. Locally, we support the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeast Wisconsin for these education programs.”