Wegner CPAs is pleased to announce the appointment of Mitch Davis, CPA as the newest partner of the firm effective October 1st, 2023.

Davis received his Master of Accountancy in 2011 and his CPA license in 2012. He has over ten years of experience working with a number of different tax-exempt organizations and specializes in performing financial statement and compliance audits and preparing tax returns for a variety of non-profit organizations. He is also a technical reviewer for nonprofit tax returns for the Wegner office in Milwaukee.