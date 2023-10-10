This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Mitch Davis

Wegner CPAs Announces New Partner

Email: mitch.davis@wegnercpas.com
Website: https://www.wegnercpas.com/
Phone: (262) 696-5193

   

Wegner CPAs is pleased to announce the appointment of Mitch Davis, CPA as the newest partner of the firm effective October 1st, 2023.

Davis received his Master of Accountancy in 2011 and his CPA license in 2012. He has over ten years of experience working with a number of different tax-exempt organizations and specializes in performing financial statement and compliance audits and preparing tax returns for a variety of non-profit organizations. He is also a technical reviewer for nonprofit tax returns for the Wegner office in Milwaukee.

