Minimizing Waste to Maximize Our Resources!

Enviro-Safe Consulting, LLC (dba Enviro-Safe Resource Recovery) was formed in April of 2002.

Jeff Vilione and Dawn Zellmer-Vilione, a husband-and-wife team started off thinking there was a better way to offer sustainable environmental services in the waste industry.

Jeff, founder and president of the company, is a 35-year veteran in the waste industry, and Dawn, founder and CEO, has 29 years of experience in the environmental compliance arena while working for past chemical and paint manufacturers.

When starting out, our office consisted of a 10’ x 10’ bedroom with a desk, phone, computer, and one car. Our first customers were people who switched to us due to past working relationships, and we’re proud to say they are all still customers today.

“It’s hard to comprehend it’s been 20 years. There are so many things that go through your head, like our core values when we started; respect, passion, integrity, sustainability, and trust,” said Dawn. “We have never wavered on those key words. It just seems like everything has just flown by.”

Sustainability has always been a focal point in our company’s past, and even more so, our future. Enviro-Safe provided customers sustainability and waste management recycling options designed to limit liabilities, reduce overall costs and preserve the environment.

We grew the company and first moved to office space in Brookfield, Wisconsin. In 2010, Enviro-Safe built a 15,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art recycling facility in Germantown, Wisconsin. In 2021, we completed a 30,000-square-foot expansion on that space which allows us to better serve Wisconsin and the Midwest.

Over the past 20 years, Enviro-Safe has received numerous growth and environmental awards. Enviro-Safe is an 11-time winner of the Inc. 5000 award for fastest growing companies, a two-time winner of the National Zweigwhite award for fastest growing architecture, engineering and environmental firms as well as the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce “Business Friend of the Environment Award.” Enviro-Safe also is a Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) “Future 50 Master Mettle” recipient having received the award in 2005, 2006, and 2019.

In 2020, Enviro-Safe became a certified woman-owned business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.

“It’s been a great journey and we truly feel very blessed to be able to overcome the ups and downs of starting a new business. It appears we are on the right path because we continue to grow,” said Jeff. “As we move forward and look at what’s in front of us, we couldn’t be prouder and more inspired by the people that got us to this point. This company was built by our employees, who are committed to our customers, our programs and our services. They take pride in their work and have stepped up and grown along the way. We are proud of our loyal customers/partnerships, our services offered over the years, our vendors, and our community.”

