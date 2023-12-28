Milwaukee’s only single-family Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home sold for $1.7 million

The Frederick C. Bogk House in Milwaukee, the only single-family home in the city that was designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright, has been sold for $1.7 million, according to a news release from Christie’s International Real Estate.

The home was built in 1916 and is located on North Terrace Avenue in Milwaukee’s Northpoint neighborhood on the city’s East Side. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

It was built for Frederick Bogk, who was an alderman and secretary-treasurer of Ricketson Paint Works.

Robert and Barbara Elsner purchased the home in 1955. Robert Elsner, a World War II veteran and former executive for Manpower, died in 2022 at the age of 98.

The home was sold for $1.7 million along with a collection of original Frank Lloyd Wright-designed furniture dating from 1916.

“Through the decades, the Elsner family kept the home as close to Wright’s original vision as possible, including amassing a collection of original Wright-designed furniture, which was sold with the home in an exclusive collaboration with Christie’s auction house,” the news release on the home sale states. “The collection includes several original pieces of Frank Lloyd Wright furnishings from 1917 that the Elsners bought back from the Bogks’ daughter who had held on to them since living at the home, as well as Wright’s Heritage Henredon collection which were personally recommended by Wright, and several pieces commissioned by the Taliesin Architects, the heirs to Wright’s architectural practice.”

The five-bedroom home was listed for sale in late September by Melissa LeGrand of @properties Elleven Christie’s International Real Estate.

“The stately five-bedroom home differs from the Prairie style design of his earlier years, featuring an open plan, multi-level living space on the main floor with bedrooms and a sitting area on the second floor,” the news release on the home sale states. “The house retains many original decorative elements including leaded glass windows, recessed lighting, built-in cabinetry, and a central fireplace. The home is also accented with numerous built-in features which are designated historic easements and must be preserved into perpetuity.”

There were multiple offers to purchase the home, and the sale closed Thursday.

The home’s new owners are a pair of Frank Lloyd Wright enthusiasts who are planning to continue Wright’s legacy by maintaining the home’s period details, according to Christie’s International Real Estate.

“We are delighted to have facilitated the sale of the Frederick C. Bogk House, one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural masterpieces,” said LeGrand. “The new owners understand that this home is a work of art and a true part of American history, and they are looking forward to stewarding it through its next phase.”

Christie’s senior vice president Michael Jefferson, who handled the sale of the furniture for the auction house, added: “This furniture collection is truly one of a kind, and we’re thrilled that the buyers of the Bogk House are honoring Wright’s vision and choosing to keep the collection with the home. We’re pleased with the outcome of this sale and partnership with Christie’s International Real Estate.”