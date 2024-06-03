Milwaukee’s Lost Valley Cider Co. to close after eight years

After eight years in operation, the owners of Milwaukee-based Lost Valley Cider Co. announced Saturday the pending closure of the business.

Lost Valley Cider, located at 408 W. Florida St. in the Brix Apartment Lofts building, opened in 2016. The concept was brought to life by the father and daughter team of Stuart and Chandra Rudolph. The duo initially began brewing beer at home as a hobby, but Chandra later switched to brewing cider after she learned she had celiac disease.

“Over the years it’s been great to see how many cider converts we have made while also being a haven for existing cider lovers,” the Rudolphs said via a Facebook announcement. “It truly has been a shared adventure exploring ciders from near and far. That being said, we are preparing to take our next steps in our personal journeys. As a family, we have made the tough decision not to renew our lease that ends later this year.”

The Rudolphs did not share an exact closing date but did say the business would shut down “later this year.”

“We will definitely be here through the summer and announce our official closing date in the early fall,” according to the Facebook post.