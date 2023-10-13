Milwaukeejobs.com founder buys Racine Country Club

[caption id="attachment_578214" align="alignleft" width="300"]Scott Molitor[/caption] Milwaukee investor, who previously owned job listing website, said he and his wife closed on the purchase of the 189-acreproperty last week. The sale price was $2.5 million, according to state records. Molitor said he plans on renovating the campus and continuing operations as is. "I grew up caddying at Racine Country Club, so I have a fondness for the club," Molitor said. "The club was established in 1909, so our plan is to continue that legacy and hopefully make it one of the best golf courses and campuses in southeastern Wisconsin." Located at 2801 Northwestern Ave., the campus includes an 18-hole golf course, a year-round practice facility with four multi-sport simulators and six temperature controlled hitting bays, space for other sports like basketball or football, two pools, tennis courts, pickleball courts, paddleball courts, bowling lanes and a clubhouse. "We're bringing in a course architect to do some upgrades to the course, just minor tweaking, and we're also working with an architect to remodel the main clubhouse," Molitor said. Molitor founded Milwaukee-basedin 1991 to provide software development and system's consulting. In 1996, Infosoft launched its the first employment website, MilwaukeeJobs.com. By 2003, the company had more than 600 local employment and diversity websites throughout the country. Molitor sold the company in December of 2016. [caption id="attachment_578207" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Racine Country Club. Image from Google Maps.[/caption]