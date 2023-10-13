Milwaukeejobs.com founder buys Racine Country Club

By
-
Image from Racine Country Club's Facebook page.

Scott Molitor Milwaukee investor Scott Molitor, who previously owned job listing website milwaukeejobs.com, said he and his wife closed on the purchase of the 189-acre Racine Country Club property last week. The sale price was $2.5 million, according to state records. Molitor said he plans on renovating the campus and continuing

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
