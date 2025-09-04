Milwaukee Tool plans $42 million expansion into fourth Menomonee Falls building

Brookfield-based Milwaukee Tool is once again expanding its presence in southeastern Wisconsin with plans to invest $42 million and open a fourth Menomonee Falls location at 100 Heritage Reserve.

The project, which is expected to create 300 jobs, will be supported by up to $4.5 million in performance-based Enterprise Zone tax credits from WEDC, according to a Thursday announcement.

The location will be “in addition to the company’s corporate facilities,” but the exact teams that will work there have not been determined yet, according to a company spokesperson.

- Advertisement -

“We’re grateful for WEDC’s continued support as we expand in Menomonee Falls. This investment isn’t just about adding jobs—it’s about strengthening our ability to innovate, grow, and lead from right here in Wisconsin,” said Christine Delisle, Milwaukee Tool’s chief financial officer. “Our team is proud to continue building the future of manufacturing in a state that’s been central to our story for over a century.”

Since 2016, WEDC has authorized more than $75 million in Enterprise Zone tax credits to support Milwaukee Tool’s growth. During that time Milwaukee Tool has invested more than $420 million in capital expenditures and expanded its Wisconsin workforce by over four times, from 900 employees in 2016 to more than 4,000 today.

The company has also established advanced research and development and manufacturing operations in Brookfield, Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, West Bend, Mukwonago, and Sun Prairie.

Milwaukee Tool purchased the 100 Heritage Reserve Menomonee Falls building, which is a former Strong Funds office building, at the end of last year for $6.7 million. The building sits on 22 acres.

The company has three other buildings in Menomonee Falls, with two of them located directly across the street from the new facility. They include an event space, video/photo studio and advanced testing facility at N74 W12528 Leatherwood Court; a testing and development facility at N58 W15350 Shawn Circle; and an IT and finance location at W127 N7564 Flint Drive.

More articles about Milwaukee Tool: