Milwaukee Tool continued strong growth in first half of the year

Brookfield-based power tool brand Milwaukee Tool
, which has posted impressive sales growth for years, has continued to do so this year.
Milwaukee Tool had a sales increase of 11.9% during the first half of the year, according to a report from its parent company, Hong Kong-based Techtronic Industries
.
That's a slight increase in growth pace for Milwaukee Tool, which had sales growth of 11.6% in 2024, and 11.2% during the first half of 2024.
Milwaukee Tool has annual revenue of about $9.9 billion, based on prior disclosures.
In addition to Milwaukee Tool, Techtronic Industries’ brand portfolio includes Ryobi, Hoover, Dirt Devil and Oreck.
Techtronic Industries had sales growth of 7.5% during the first half of 2025, for a total of $7.8 billion, and its net profit grew 14.2% during the first half of the year, for a total of $628 million.
For all of 2024, Techtronic Industries recorded sales of $14.6 billion, up 6.8% from 2023.
In a news release, Techtronic Industries described Milwaukee Tool as a “high margin business” and said the brand is “at the forefront of (Techtronic’s) professional tool portfolio.”
