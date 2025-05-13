Local businesses and organizations commit $500,000 to support MPS superintendent

Milwaukee-area corporations and community organizations have committed more than $500,000 to create the Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Leader Impact Fund, the Greater Milwaukee Committee announced on Monday.

The MPS Superintendent Leader Impact Fund will support Brenda Cassellius’ immediate initiatives. Cassellius officially began her new role as the superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools in March.

Herb Kohl Philanthropies and the Greater Milwaukee Foundation contributed lead gifts to the fund. The GMF will also house and manage the MPS Superintendent Leader Impact Fund. Other contributors include:

Bader Philanthropies

Baird

Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce

Northwestern Mutual

Rockwell Automation

WE Energies

Weyco

“Having met and engaged in numerous conversations with Dr. Cassellius, it is clear that she is bringing the appropriate sense of urgency and action that we believe is needed within MPS at this critical time for the school district. As a result, we want to assist her in meeting the moment as a community,” said Joel Brennan, president of the GMC. “The fund will provide resources, support, and strategic direction that will empower Dr. Cassellius to make an immediate and lasting impact.”

Cassellius plans to address the district’s needs in four main areas:

Communications and public trust rebuilding

Change management, and organizational effectiveness and efficiency

Leadership training and professional development

District culture and employee engagement

“I am incredibly grateful for the support from the Milwaukee business and philanthropic community,” Cassellius said. “Since arriving at MPS in March, I have witnessed the opportunities that exist and the real challenges we face here. With the resources to build a strong foundation for our next chapter, we will be able to make important progress for students and families. This moment requires us to be intentional, bold, and urgent, all of which are not possible without the partnership and engagement of this powerful community.”

