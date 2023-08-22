Milwaukee streetcar lakefront line to begin service on Oct. 29

The long-planned lakefront line for the Milwaukee streetcar, known as The Hop, will begin operating on a limited basis on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Operation of The Hop’s lakefront line had been delayed for years because of delays for the construction of The Couture development. The lakefront line will run through a transit center at the base of the 44-story luxury apartment tower building. Construction of The Couture has progressed to the point that the lakefront line can begin operating on a limited basis in late October.

The Lakefront Hop station within the Couture’s transit plaza will remain closed until construction is complete.

“We know the public has been eagerly awaiting the opening of the L Line, and we’re pleased to be able to offer this opportunity for our city to begin exploring the new L Line even as the Couture construction continues to progress overhead,” Milwaukee commissioner of public works Jerrel Kruschke said. “While the eventual opening of the Lakefront station itself will be a transformational milestone for The Hop, this opportunity to begin providing preview service will be tremendously valuable both in terms of allowing the city to become acquainted with the new route and how it will interface with the existing M Line, while also allowing our operations to fine-tune this service in advance of a very exciting summer in Milwaukee next year.”

The Hop’s new L Line is a nearly 2-mile route incorporating five existing streetcar stations along the Milwaukee Street/Broadway corridor with three new stops along a new spur connecting to The Couture, near the downtown lakefront.

The new route will provide a connection between the Hop’s existing M Line. Riders will be able to transfer between the M and L Lines at five stations where the routes overlap.

The L Line will operate independently from the M Line, served by one streetcar operating in a figure eight pattern proceeding east on Michigan Street, south through the Couture site, west on Clybourn Street, north on Milwaukee Street to Kilbourn Ave, and south on Broadway to St. Paul Avenue.

The L Line streetcar will provide service every 20 minutes.