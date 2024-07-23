Milwaukee startup 7Rivers raises another $2.4 million to support growth

Milwaukee-based 7Rivers Inc.
, a consulting services firm focused on AI and data modernization, has raised another $2.4 million to help support its expansion.
7Rivers raised an initial seed round of $3.5 million last year. That total has increased to $5.9 million, according to a filing with the SEC.
The additional funding will allow 7Rivers to invest in several growth initiatives. The startup will continue to eye acquisition opportunities, expand its suite of products and services, expand into new markets, and hire new employees, said Paul Stillmank
, chief executive officer of 7Rivers.
"We are excited about the continued support from our investors, which is a testament to our solid execution and strategic vision," he said. "With a substantial portion of our original funds still available to support general business operations and growth, these incremental funds allow us to be more strategic to sustainably accelerate our business."
7Rivers helps business leaders identify the potential for value in their data and transform it into AI-based solutions. The goal of the startup is to help businesses understand the latest advancements in AI and machine learning by using their own data.
7Rivers is partnering with Snowflake, a Montana-based data cloud company, to build custom solutions for clients.