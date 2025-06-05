Milwaukee Rep theater complex project nears completion

The first phase of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Associated Bank Theater Center project has reached its final months of renovation and construction.

The project is on budget and on time for its October grand opening, Milwaukee Rep managing director Melissa Vartanian-Mikaelian said on Wednesday. The project broke ground in May last year to rebuild The Rep’s theater complex, formerly known as the Patty & Jay Baker Theater complex, at 108 E. Wells St. in downtown Milwaukee.

The Rep will host a grand opening celebration for the Associated Bank Theater Center on Oct. 11.

Construction of the Ellen and Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater is underway, as well as a new theater entrance, the Herzfeld Foundation Education & Engagement Center, the WeEnergies lounge on the second floor, the Lubar Lounge on the third floor, dressing rooms and other spaces.

The Ellen and Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater will be capable of thrust and proscenium stage configurations, which allows the Milwaukee Rep’s productions to more easily transfer to other stages like Broadway. The Powerhouse Theater also has reconfigured control rooms and a catwalk system, among other updates.

A second phase of the project, which will be complete in February, includes the Herro-Franke Studio Theater — formerly the Stiemke Studio — and the administration offices on the 5th floor. The theaters are being done in phases to keep much of the 2024-2025 season on site.

Hunzinger Construction Company is the construction partner for the project.

In September, the Rep reached its $78 million fundraising goal for the Powering Milwaukee Capital Campaign. The campaign ultimately raised $80.1 million after the Rep received $1.9 million from the state.