Milwaukee Reading Coalition aims to improve early literacy

Milwaukee business, civic, community and education leaders have officially launched the Milwaukee Reading Coalition to improve early literacy across the city.

The coalition includes 86 organizations and 115 individuals who have pledged their support to bring all Milwaukee students up to grade level expectations for reading by the end of third grade. Herb Kohl Philanthropies president and CEO JoAnne Anton, Marquette University distinguished professor emeritus Howard Fuller and former Milwaukee Public Schools board member Mark Sain co-chair the coalition.

MRC will invest “time and resources” to support professional development for all of Milwaukee’s kindergarten through third grade educators over the next three years, according to a news release.

“Milwaukee stands at an inflection point,” Fuller said. “Reading proficiency among kindergarten through third-grade students is unacceptably low, and that reality carries long-term consequences for the future of our youth and our city. The solution is clear and evidence-based. Research shows that when early-grade educators receive high-quality, science-based reading instruction training and coaching, student outcomes can improve dramatically.”

The coalition was officially launched at the Greater Milwaukee Committee’s September member meeting, when the MRC also announced the formation of the Milwaukee Reading Commission. The commission will “use current and future funding to cover training costs for K5 through third grade educators, provide necessary instructional materials and offer $1,500 stipends to educators who complete the program,” according to a news release.

Herb Kohl Philanthropies and the Greater Milwaukee Foundation will help fund the Milwaukee Reading Commission. The MRC has also received a grant from the MKE 2024 Host Committee for last year’s Republican National Convention. The MRC will continue pursuing public and private funding to support its efforts.

“At Milwaukee Public Schools, we believe that all of the children of Milwaukee — and all means all — can read. As we launch our new literacy plan in schools across MPS, we are grateful to be joining all schools in our community on this shared imperative,” said MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius. “As we move forward with the work of accelerating literacy outcomes for our students, we are grateful for the support of our partners and the access to needed resources.”