Milwaukee pharmaceutical company Estrigenix Therapeutics gets SBIR grant

Milwaukee-based Estrigenix Therapeutics, Inc.,
a pharmaceutical company focused on research in estrogen biology, is the recipient of a $300,000 National Institute of Health
(NIH) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant. The funding will be used to support pre-clinical studies for one of Estrigenix’s lead compounds, which can help ease the symptoms of women suffering from menopause and lessen chances for dementia later in a woman’s life. “This grant from NIH is an important milestone in Estrigenix’s commitment to developing safe and effective treatments that address the negative symptoms experienced by menopausal women without exposing them to increased risks associated with traditional hormone replacement therapy,” said Dr. William Donaldson,
CEO and co-founder of Estrigenix. “It’s exciting to see our research acknowledged and validated by such a renowned national organization that is committed to our efforts in helping women as they age.” Estrigenix Therapeutics was founded in 2018 and is a collaboration between Donaldson, who is a professor of chemistry at Marquette University, Dr. Daniel Sem
of Concordia University, and Dr. Karyn Frick
of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The team seeks to develop its patented lead molecule EGX358 with the goal of licensing the compound to a pharmaceutical partner.