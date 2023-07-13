Milwaukee manufacturer Xymox Technologies acquired by German company

By
-
Xymox Technologies' Milwaukee headquarters. Image courtesy of Xymox Technologies.

Milwaukee-based Xymox Technologies, a manufacturer of membrane switches and specialty circuitry, has been acquired by Berg, Germany-based RAFI Group for an undisclosed price. The RAFI Group develops electromechanical components and systems for man-machine communication. These include buttons, switches, touch screens and operating systems, as well as electronic assemblies. Xymox Technologies operates a 58,000-square-foot facility at

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

