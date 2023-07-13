Milwaukee manufacturer Xymox Technologies acquired by German company

Milwaukee-based Xymox Technologies, a manufacturer of membrane switches and specialty circuitry, has been acquired by Berg, Germany-based RAFI Group for an undisclosed price.
The RAFI Group develops electromechanical components and systems for man-machine communication. These include buttons, switches, touch screens and operating systems, as well as electronic assemblies.
Xymox Technologies operates a 58,000-square-foot facility at 9099 W. Dean Road on the north side of the city. The company’s 85 employees specialize in screen printing conductive inks onto flexible substrates, die cutting, laminating and assembly to make human machine input devices for the medical device and industrial control markets.
RAFI Group acquired Xymox Technologies to strengthen its presences in the U.S. and accelerate its global growth strategy.
"Combining RAFI's product and technology know-how with Xymox Technologies' competencies and structures, results in a powerful entity in the American market that will further drive our growth strategy,” said Dr. Lothar Seybold, chief executive officer of the RAFI Group.
The RAFI Group operates worldwide with around 2,500 employees at locations in Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, China and the United States.
"Innovation. Integrity. Service. Results. This is the Xymox culture, and this is the RAFI culture," said Bob Hartline, CEO of Xymox Technologies. "This merger will help us better serve our customers with the latest HMI technology and global manufacturing capabilities while providing an environment for our employees to grow. It is a perfect match."