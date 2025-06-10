Northwest side Jamaican restaurant to open downtown location on Water Street

Uppa Yard, a Jamaican restaurant located on Milwaukee’s northwest side is planning to open a second location in Milwaukee’s Water Street entertainment district.

That will be in addition to its current location at 4943 W. Fond du Lac Ave. just north of the city’s Sherman Park neighborhood,

The 5,600-square-foot downtown space, located at 1123 N. Water St., was formerly home to a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, which vacated the property in late 2022. Since then, another bar and restaurant called Enigma Sports Bar was planned for the space but never opened.

Uppa Yard will serve fare similar to its existing Milwaukee location which includes jerk chicken, curry chicken, brown stew chicken, curry goat, ox tail, cow feet, jerk pork, stewed peas and rice, beef and chicken patties, steamed cabbage, plantains and cocoa bread.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday – Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, according to an application submitted to the city of Milwaukee.

Uppa Yard’s owner Oliver Edwards owns the Water Street building in which the restaurant is planned, according to the application.

Edwards did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

1123 N. Water St.

Uppa Yard’s current location at 4943 W. Fond du Lac Ave.