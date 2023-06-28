Milwaukee is the 6th most affordable large U.S. metro area for renters, study says

By
-
Milwaukee skyline
Milwaukee skyline

Of the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S., the Milwaukee area is the sixth most affordable  for renters in the country, according to a new study from Clever, a real estate data company. With a median rent of $963 per month and median income of $67,448, the Milwaukee metro’s rent-to-income ratio is 17.1%, the

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter loves cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display