Milwaukee home remodeling business acquires Lannon-based basement finishing business

Milwaukee-basedannounced that it has acquired Lannon-based. Founded in 1969, family-owned Allrite is led byand his son,, who represent the second and third generation leaders of the business. Allrite specializes in roofing, gutters, siding, windows, doors, insulation, and now with the acquisition of Buck Buckley’s adds basement remodeling to its offerings. Randy Miller estimates the expansion into basement remodeling will increase Allrite’s business by 25%. Allrite Total Basement Finishing will serve Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee and Kenosha counties, which are the same areas Allrite Home & Remodeling already covers. “I am thankful to be handing over the reins to Randy and his team since they have been running a successful home improvement business for a lot longer than I have,” said. “Randy is the type of leader who can see what is working well and build on it and, at the same time, find the areas that need improvement and work to make those better.” Since acquiring TBF in mid-August, the Allrite team is already busy responding to a heavy volume of customer inquiries due to the recent flooding. “Total Basement Finishing has a turnkey system of carefully selected water-resistant products that help keep basements dry and healthy,” said Randy Miller. “The package includes insulated wall panels (not drywall), durable flooring that allows air to circulate so moisture isn’t trapped under it, no-sag ceilings and a powerful, energy-efficient SaniDry dehumidifier that’s industry leading.” Randy Miller has been leading Allrite since 2005 when his uncle Lou retired. In 2006, his son, Jordan, began working at the company while attending the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee. Once he graduated, Jordan joined Allrite full-time.