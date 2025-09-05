Milwaukee Harley-Davidson dealership sold for nearly $3 million

An affiliate of Fort Myers, Florida-based Scott Fischer Enterprises purchased the Milwaukee Harley-Davidson dealership for $2.8 million, according to newly posted state property records. Scott Fischer Enterprises announced in July that it would acquire the Harley-Davidson dealerships in Milwaukee, located at 11310 W. Silver Spring Road, and in West Bend, located at 2910 W. Washington St.,

An affiliate of Fort Myers, Florida-basedpurchased the Milwaukee Harley-Davidson dealership for $2.8 million, according to newly posted state property records. Scott Fischer Enterprises, located at 11310 W. Silver Spring Road, and in West Bend, located at 2910 W. Washington St., but terms of the deals were not disclosed. A sale price for the West Bend dealership was not available in public records as of Friday. Led byand, Scott Fischer Enterprises has owned Harley-Davidson dealerships throughout the U.S. The company’s business origins date back to 1988, when Fischer became general manager of West Coast Kawasaki and Harley-Davidson. The Milwaukee Harley-Davidson property is about 3 acres and has an assessed value of $2.3 million, according to city records. The Milwaukee Harley dealership property was sold by an affiliate of Rosemont, Illinois-based, which purchased the dealership in 2016.