Milwaukee Harley-Davidson dealership sold for nearly $3 million

An affiliate of Fort Myers, Florida-based Scott Fischer Enterprises
purchased the Milwaukee Harley-Davidson dealership for $2.8 million, according to newly posted state property records.
Scott Fischer Enterprises announced in July that it would acquire the Harley-Davidson dealerships in Milwaukee
, located at 11310 W. Silver Spring Road, and in West Bend, located at 2910 W. Washington St., but terms of the deals were not disclosed. A sale price for the West Bend dealership was not available in public records as of Friday.
Led by Scott Fischer
and John Greene
, Scott Fischer Enterprises has owned Harley-Davidson dealerships throughout the U.S. The company’s business origins date back to 1988, when Fischer became general manager of West Coast Kawasaki and Harley-Davidson.
The Milwaukee Harley-Davidson property is about 3 acres and has an assessed value of $2.3 million, according to city records.
The Milwaukee Harley dealership property was sold by an affiliate of Rosemont, Illinois-based Windy City Motorcycle Co.
, which purchased the dealership in 2016.