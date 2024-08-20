Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity names new chief operating officer

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity
has named Al Smith
as its new chief operating officer, the organization announced Tuesday.
Smith previously served as vice president of the organization's board of directors from 2013 to 2016, and has been a Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity volunteer since 2011. He has experience working in operations, finance, team management and strategic planning, according to the organization's news release.
"Al's deep appreciation for our mission, commitment to organizational excellence and collaborative leadership style will help Milwaukee Habitat achieve our ambitious strategic priorities," Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity CEO Brian Sonderman
said in the news release.
Smith holds a master's degree in business administration from Cardinal Stritch University and a bachelor's in public relations from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Smith said in the news release that taking on this new role at Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity "is both an honor and a profound responsibility."
"As a Milwaukee native, it's a unique opportunity to drive meaningful change, fostering communities built on compassion, resilience, and hope," Smith said in the news release. "Together, we will build not just homes, but brighter futures for those in my community."
Smith will take over as COO in September and will succeed the retiring Ann Van Dunk
, according to the news release.
"I've been honored to serve at Habitat for over 25 years and could not be more thrilled to pass the baton to Al, a man I know to be multi-talented, kind, and genuine," Van Dunk said in the news release. "His knowledge, neighborhood and industry experience, and his passion for Habitat's mission will enhance the expertise and growth of our staff and programs."