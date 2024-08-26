Milwaukee gets $14.9 million to expand network of electric vehicle charging stations

The City of Milwaukee has been awarded $14.9 million in federal funding to build a network of publicly accessible electric vehicle charging stations.
The funding is part of the Federal Highway Administration’s Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program, which is supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The City of Milwaukee will install EV chargers at 53 locations. During the site selection process, the city prioritized sites that lack existing EV infrastructure, low-to-moderate income communities, and neighborhoods with high ratios of multi-family housing units, according to a Friday announcement.
“This grant announcement is wonderful news for the people of Milwaukee. It is a big stride forward in achieving our city’s climate and equity goals,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson
. “I am extremely grateful to Sen. (Tammy) Baldwin for her work and her guidance that led to this award. I am similarly grateful to the Biden-Harris administration for prioritizing investments to reduce our reliance on fuels with the greatest climate impacts.”
Throughout the state, there is also work happening to create a more expansive network of EV chargers.
Earlier this year, Gov. Tony Evers signed into law legislation
allowing the Wisconsin Department of Transportation
to receive and administer more than $78 million to bolster the state’s EV infrastructure.
WisDOT plans to build approximately 65 level 3 charging stations along “Alternative Fuel Corridors” across the state.
WisDOT has already designated several key highways as Alternative Fuel Corridors, including I-90, I-94, I-43, I-41, I-535, U.S. Highway 53 and U.S. Highway 151. The state has also requested approval to include U.S. Highway 51, State Highway 29, U.S. Highway 2, U.S. Highway 141, U.S. Highway 8 and U.S. Highway 41 in the program.