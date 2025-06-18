Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Milwaukee Forge auction unsuccessful, buyer still sought for business

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Milwaukee Forge, located at 1532 E. Oklahoma Ave. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Milwaukee Forge, located at 1532 E. Oklahoma Ave. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Learn more about:
Milwaukee ForgeMichael Polsky

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

A recent auction for the assets of Milwaukee Forge did not end with the company finding a buyer, according to Milwaukee Forge’s court-appointed receiver.

In March, Milwaukee Forge filed a Chapter 128 petition in Milwaukee County Circuit Court and entered receivership. The metal fabricator said the decision was a “strategic business move.”

Michael Polsky, a lawyer at Milwaukee-based Beck, Chaet, Bamberger & Polsky, S.C., serves as Milwaukee Forge’s court-appointed receiver.

- Advertisement -

A hearing for the sale of Milwaukee Forge that was scheduled for June 18 was adjourned, according to a statement from Polsky’s office.

“The receiver and his financial consultant intend to continue their efforts to sell the assets of Milwaukee Forge on a going concern basis and to maximize the value of Milwaukee Forge’s assets for the benefit of all parties,” reads the statement.

Given the uncertainty of the future of Milwaukee Forge, a WARN notice is being sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

- Advertisement -

“It has become necessary for the receiver to issue a plant closing notice pursuant to state and federal law in the event that the going concern sale process is unsuccessful,” according to Wednesday’s statement. “Operations at Milwaukee Forge will continue in the ordinary course of business.”

There are currently 67 people employed at Milwaukee Forge.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.