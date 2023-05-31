Milwaukee fintech startup Investii repurposes platform to create new company

By
-
Investii founders Nishant Deshpande and Bryan Stave Photo by: Jake Hill

Being resilient is key to being a startup founder. For the founders of Milwaukee-based fintech startup Investii, this meant repurposing the technology behind their app to create a completely new company with a new set of users. Nishant Deshpande, co-founder of Investii, announced this week the startup no longer exists for its original purpose. In

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display