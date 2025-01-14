Milwaukee Film announces new executive director

Milwaukee Film
has named Susan Santha Kerns
as its next executive director, the nonprofit announced on Monday.
Milwaukee Film produces the Milwaukee Film Festival each year and operates the Oriental Theatre and the Downer Theatre. Kerns will succeed Anne Reed
effective Feb. 3. Reed will retire following the leadership transition.
Kerns is currently an associate professor of cinema and television arts, as well as associate provost for faculty research and development and Columbia College Chicago. She served as the education director at Milwaukee Film from 2011 to 2013. She is the co-director and co-founder of the Chicago Feminist Film Festival. Kerns, a Milwaukee resident, has supported Milwaukee’s local arts scene through her service on Action! Wisconsin’s steering committee.
“Dr. Kerns’ extensive experience was an important factor in her selection,” said Lacey Sadoff
, board chair of Milwaukee Film. “Given her rich background in all aspects of our work, we are confident that Susan’s leadership will continue to grow Milwaukee Film’s local and national significance as a film organization.”
Under Reed’s leadership, “Milwaukee Film undertook critical financial restructuring after several recent challenges,” according to the news release. Milwaukee Film’s federal 990 tax form for 2023 reported a deficit of over $2.5 million. The nonprofit’s 990 for 2022 reported a deficit of over $1.78 million.
“I am so pleased to return to retirement knowing that Milwaukee Film is in such strong and experienced hands,” Reed said. “I can’t wait to see the growth and evolution of Milwaukee Film in the years to come.”
Kerns said she’s honored to take on her new role.
“Milwaukee Film is a key part of why I love this city so much, and I’m eager to continue bringing audiences the absolute best film screening experiences in our gorgeous theaters,” Kerns said. “I also take seriously my commitment to local filmmakers. I am eager to highlight their work and help grow the prestige of our terrific filmmaking community.”