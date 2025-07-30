Milwaukee County approves $30 million funding for Mitchell Park Domes renovation

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson signed legislation on Wednesday that grants final approval for the $30 million the county has promised to the Domes Reimagined Plan.

Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted to commit $30 million over a six-year period toward the $133.4 million Domes Reimagined Plan, which will address deferred maintenance at the conservatory, build new structures and amenities on the site and implement a new business plan. The county will contribute $5 million per year, contingent upon fundraising and construction progress for the project.

Milwaukee Domes Alliance, the nonprofit organization formerly known as Friends of the Domes, unveiled the renovation plan in September.

- Advertisement -

“It’s no secret that this can has been kicked down the road far too many times,” Crowley said in a news release. “We all recognize that action for the Domes was needed, and like most challenges we face, we knew partnership was the way forward. Thank you to everyone who worked to make this proposal a reality that will chart a new future for the Domes, while protecting taxpayer dollars, and supporting fiscal sustainability in Milwaukee County for years to come.”

Milwaukee County approved a future funding commitment to the project last year.

The first phase of the project is separated into three parts and is estimated to cost $111.8 million, according to meeting documents. The first phase — which will be funded by the county, private philanthropy, federal and state historic tax credits, federal and state grants, as well as new market tax credits — was previously estimated to cost about $107.4 million.

- Advertisement -

The first phase includes all repairs and renovations except for the new nature learning center and courtyard, which would be completed in the second phase.

Funding for the Domes renovation project also involves raising $35 million from private philanthropy. County funding will be released based on the ability of the Domes Alliance to raise the funds associated with that phase, as well as the progress made on construction for the project.

Milwaukee County and the Domes Alliance have negotiated lease, operations and development agreements. The final lease and development agreement will be presented during the next County Board meeting cycle, according to a Milwaukee County news release.

- Advertisement -

“Year after year, the Domes connect hundreds of thousands of people to nature, to home, to worlds unknown, and to each other,” said Christa Beall Diefenbach, CEO of Milwaukee Domes Alliance. “We commend the county’s commitment and look forward to a future where thousands more visitors celebrate Milwaukee’s one-of-a-kind horticultural oasis.”