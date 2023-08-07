Milwaukee Bucks to open store at Bayshore

The Milwaukee Bucks Pro Shop will return to Bayshore in Glendale this month, the shopping center announced today.

The 1,550-square-foot space will be located at 5727 N. Centerpark Way, next to the Apple store at Bayshore. The Bucks Pro Shop previously occupied the same space during the 2019 holiday season as a pop-up store.

The Bucks Pro Shop at Bayshore will offer a variety of apparel and collectibles, some spotlighting the 2021 NBA Champions, including shirts and sweatshirts, hats, jerseys and authentic items.

“We are excited for the Bucks Pro Shop to return to Bayshore,” said Michael Belot, senior vice president of Bucks Ventures and Development. “We’re proud to provide a new location for Bucks fans in the North Shore and greater Milwaukee area to get their favorite gear.”