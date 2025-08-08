Milwaukee Bucks opens health and wellness clinic in Schlitz Park

The Milwaukee Bucks Health and Wellness program has opened a new clinic to offer free and personalized obesity management treatment.

The 4,000-square-foot clinic resides on the fourth floor of Schlitz Park’s Stockhouse building, located at 1543 N. Second St. Patients can also receive customized fitness and nutrition regimens. The Bucks unveiled the new clinic Wednesday morning. It officially opened May 20.

The clinic includes five private patient rooms, two labs and dedicated spaces for physician and dietitian consultations.

The clinic’s opening marks the one-year anniversary of the Bucks Health and Wellness program, which has served more than 850 patients. Bucks co-owner and governor Wes Edens, Dr. Elizabeth Sharp and the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation came together to launch the initiative.

“Wes and Elizabeth’s significant investment in Bucks Health and Wellness reflects their commitment to provide accessible, high-quality care to underserved communities in Milwaukee,” said Peter Feigin, president of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum, in a news release. “We’re extremely proud of the program’s results and the impact it will make for years to come.”

Obesity affects about 52% of residents in Milwaukee’s underserved communities, and that’s “more than double the prevalence in more affluent nearby communities,” Sharp said. The Bucks Health and Wellness program has helped patients lose weight, as well as improve their blood pressure, A1C and cholesterol.

“Bucks Health and Wellness provides an essential solution for treating and managing obesity by focusing on maintaining optimal body composition and skeletal muscle mass,” Sharp said. “With our welcoming state-of-the-art clinic, we will continue to make weight management and wellness accessible to Milwaukee’s marginalized communities.”