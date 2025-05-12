Milky Way Tech Hub, Sherman Phoenix to train 100 Black entrepreneurs in AI skills

Milwaukee-based Milky Way Tech Hub, the social impact arm of software company Jet Constellations, is partnering with the Sherman Phoenix Foundation to provide 100 Black business owners with AI-focused programming.

A series of free technology workshops will give entrepreneurs the skills needed to “thrive in an evolving economy,” according to an announcement from Milky Way Tech Hub.

“This program isn’t just about today’s technology; it’s about future-proofing Black businesses for the decades to come,” said Stacia Thompson, CEO of the Sherman Phoenix Foundation. “By equipping entrepreneurs with AI skills, we’re ensuring they can adapt, innovate, and lead in the digital age.”

As part of this partnership, the Sherman Phoenix Foundation will also serve as the fiscal sponsor for Milky Way Tech Hub.

This collaboration allows organizations and donors seeking to support Milky Way Tech Hub’s initiatives to contribute through a 501(c)(3) entity, expanding opportunities for investment in Milwaukee’s Black tech and business ecosystems.

“This partnership is a game-changer for Milwaukee’s entrepreneurial landscape,” said Nadiyah Johnson, founder of Milky Way Tech Hub. “We’re thrilled to partner with one of the Midwest’s leading Black business hubs as it aligns with the work we already do at Milky Way Tech Hub. By equipping Black business owners with cutting-edge AI skills, we’re not just preparing them for the future—we’re ensuring they have a competitive edge in shaping it.”

The two organizations will host their first workshop on June 2, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Sherman Phoenix Marketplace, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.