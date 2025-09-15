Milwaukee-based Wantable appoints first chief commercial officer

[caption id="attachment_619818" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Tom Nowak[/caption]
Milwaukee-based Wantable
, a personal styling and e-commerce retailer, has appointed Tom Nowak
as chief commercial officer, a newly created role.
Nowak is leading Wantable’s marketing, merchandising, creative, and digital commerce teams.
Nowak reports to the company’s president and chief operations officer, Tyson Ciepluch
.
“Tom’s proven track record of driving growth, building brands, and leading high-performing teams makes him an extraordinary addition to our leadership team,” said Ciepluch. “His experience at the intersection of marketing, creative, and merchandising will be instrumental as we continue to expand our reach and deliver best-in-class personalized experiences for our customers.”
Nowak has more than two decades of executive experience in marketing, growth, and creative leadership across retail and consumer brands.
Most recently, he served as chief marketing officer at EVEREVE
, a Minnesota-based womenswear retailer known for its styling services and denim. Nowak led a comprehensive brand transformation that more than doubled revenue, profit, and customers.
“I’m excited to join Wantable at such a pivotal moment and to partner with this talented team to help lead its next phase of growth,” said Nowak. “Wantable is at the forefront of fashion and technology, and together we’ll lean even further into innovation to make every connection smarter, more personal, and more inspiring for customers.”