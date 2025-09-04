Milwaukee-based private equity real estate firm buys Mukwonago industrial building for $16.1 million

Milwaukee-based LCM Funds Real Estate LLC, a private equity real estate company, has purchased an industrial building in Mukwonago occupied by GS Global Resources for $16.1 million, according to state records. The building is located at 912-926 Perkins Drive. Earlier this year, GS Global Resources completed an 80,000-square-foot expansion to increase the size of the

Milwaukee-based, a private equity real estate company, has purchased an industrial building in Mukwonago occupied byfor $16.1 million, according to state records. The building is located at 912-926 Perkins Drive. Earlier this year, GS Global Resources completed an 80,000-square-foot expansion to increase the size of the facility to 195,000 square feet. In 2016 GS Global Resources, which makes products for electro-hydraulic system integration, moved its headquarters from a 61,000-square-foot facility in New Berlin to a production facility at 926 Perkins Drive, which it already had established operations. At the time the company acquired another facility next door with plans to connect the two facilities. An affiliate of GS Global Resources sold the 912-926 Perkins Drive facility to LCM Funds. Representatives for the two companies could not immediately be reached for comment.