Milwaukee-based Marshall W. Nelson & Assoc. to be acquired by Houston firm

By
-
The Marshall W. Nelson & Associates headquarters at 4300 N. Port Washington Road in Milwaukee. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

Milwaukee-based manufacturer Marshall W. Nelson & Associates, a provider of gas-fired industrial equipment, has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Houston-based Relevant Industrial. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Relevant Industrial is a distributor and service provider for instrumentation and automation, rotating equipment, and valve, purification and thermal equipment solutions. Marshall W.

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
