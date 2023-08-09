Milwaukee-based Marshall W. Nelson & Assoc. to be acquired by Houston firm

Milwaukee-based manufacturer Marshall W. Nelson & Associates, a provider of gas-fired industrial equipment, has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Houston-based Relevant Industrial. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Relevant Industrial is a distributor and service provider for instrumentation and automation, rotating equipment, and valve, purification and thermal equipment solutions. Marshall W. Nelson & Associates provides combustion engineering services to the metals, dairy and food processing industries.
"Joining forces with Relevant Industrial opens up new horizons for our company. Our shared commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction will undoubtedly lead to unparalleled value for our clients,” said Mark Nelson, president of Marshall W. Nelson & Associates. “We are eager to contribute our combustion engineering prowess to the broader expertise of Relevant Industrial."
Following the acquisition, Relevant Industrial will have more than 450 employees who will work across 37 different locations. The company said the acquisition is expected to create synergies but did not specify what those synergies would be. Representatives from both Marshall W. Nelson & Associates and Relevant Industrial did not immediately respond to a request for more information on Wednesday.
"The acquisition of Marshall W. Nelson & Associates marks a significant milestone for Relevant Industrial,” said John Carte, the company’s chief executive officer. “This collaboration not only enhances our portfolio but also strengthens our customer relationships and extends our footprint across key markets. Their exceptional capabilities in combustion engineering and industrial equipment perfectly complement our existing portfolio, enhancing our ability to offer comprehensive solutions to our customers. We are excited about the mutual growth opportunities that lie ahead."