Milwaukee-based Marquette Energy Analytics acquired by PowerGEM

Clifton Park, New York-based PowerGEM, LLC, a provider of power grid and energy market simulation software and services, announced Tuesday that it has acquired Milwaukee-based Marquette Energy Analytics LLC, an energy demand forecasting service, providing demand forecasts for natural gas and electric distribution utilities.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is the third M&A transaction that PowerGEM has completed since 2024, as it continues to expand its platform.

For over 31 years, Marquette Energy Analytics has partnered with utilities to deliver forecasts that help them make data-driven decisions over short- and long-term time horizons.

Marquette Energy Analytics’ cloud-based forecasting software and consulting services helps utilities predict natural gas and electric demand to optimize procurement and manage supply risk.

“MEA has established itself as an industry leader in natural gas demand forecasting, known for its accuracy, excellent customer support, and expert insights,” said Joe DeMatteo, CEO of PowerGEM. “Reliability and rising costs continue to be top challenges faced by both gas and electric utilities. Adding MEA and its MCast forecasting software to the PowerGEM platform enhances our capabilities to address these challenges and continue to innovate to meet our customers’ needs.”

“Marquette Energy Analytics’ collaborative, solutions-oriented approach - grounded in innovation and precision - has helped utilities address some of their most urgent forecasting challenges,” said Tom Quinn, co-founder and CEO of Marquette Energy Analytics. “Together with PowerGEM, we’ll deliver even greater value by enhancing demand reliability, supporting operational efficiency, and providing the accuracy utilities need - especially during extreme weather events, when reliable demand forecasts are essential to avoid penalties and costly spot market purchases.”

The PowerGEM and Marquette Energy Analytics teams will operate as a single organization, with Quinn joining as general manager for Marquette Energy Analytics.

To broker the transaction, PowerGEM was represented by Goodwin Procter LLP as legal counsel. Marquette Energy Analytics was represented by Husch Blackwell LLP as legal counsel and Taureau Group, LLC as financial advisor.