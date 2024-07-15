Milwaukee-based logistics startup Renaissant raises $5 million

By
Ashley Smart
-
Thomas Dean
Thomas Dean

Milwaukee-based Renaissant, Inc., the IT company behind loading dock intelligence platform Dock|C2, has closed a $5 million Series A funding round. The round was led by Green Bay-based venture capital firm TitletownTech. The additional funding will allow Renaissant to accelerate development of its logistics management platform. “This funding highlights the incredible progress we’ve made and

Ashley Smart
Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
