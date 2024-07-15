Milwaukee-based logistics startup Renaissant raises $5 million

Milwaukee-based Renaissant, Inc.
, the IT company behind loading dock intelligence platform Dock|C2, has closed a $5 million Series A funding round. The round was led by Green Bay-based venture capital firm TitletownTech
.
The additional funding will allow Renaissant to accelerate development of its logistics management platform.
“This funding highlights the incredible progress we’ve made and the significant market opportunity ahead of us,” said Tom Dean
, founder and chief executive officer of Renaissant. “We are excited to partner with TitletownTech, Interlock Partners, and our great partners to further our mission of transforming logistics operations for our customers.”
Through its digital platform Dock|C2, Renaissant helps warehouse and logistics companies improve loading operations. The tool organizes warehouse and transportation management system data in one place, allowing companies to visualize their operations. It then optimizes shipping and receiving schedules based on weather, traffic patterns and other variables incorporated into its machine learning algorithms.
The $5 million will be used to enhance the platform, expand customer success, and strengthen the company's sales and marketing efforts, particularly in regions where the company’s Indirect Source Rule compliance solutions have seen significant demand.
“Our customers have achieved remarkable savings and efficiency gains using our platform,” said Dean. “With this investment, we plan to expand our reach and continue to innovate, delivering even greater value to our clients.”
Last year
, Renaissant also completed a $1.5 million seed round.