Milwaukee-based ASQ names new CEO

Milwaukee-based ASQ (American Society for Quality) has named Sid Bhatnagar as its new chief executive officer.
Bhatnagar joined ASQ in 2020 and has served as interim CEO since May 2023. He was selected from a field of 125 candidates.
"Sid has demonstrated an exceptional ability to navigate complex challenges, drive operational excellence, and foster a culture of innovation and collaboration," said Francisco Santos, the 2023 chair of ASQ. "His achievements, particularly during his eight months as interim CEO, have been a testament to his visionary leadership and deep commitment to ASQ."
Bhatnagar joined ASQ in 2020 as chief information officer and was later promoted to chief of staff and chief operating officer.
"I am both honored and humbled to accept the role of CEO for ASQ," said Bhatnagar. "Working alongside our esteemed community of volunteers and members, I am enthusiastic to continue advancing our mission and promoting the importance of excellence through quality."
Bhatnagar holds degrees in management information systems and corporate communications from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He and his family live in Illinois.
ASQ is a membership association that helps professionals achieve their career goals and drive excellence through quality in their organizations and industries. The organization has more than 40,000 global members in more than 130 countries.