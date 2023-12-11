Milwaukee-based ASQ names new CEO

ASQ announced that Sid Bhatnagar has been named the society’s newest CEO.

Milwaukee-based ASQ (American Society for Quality) has named Sid Bhatnagar as its new chief executive officer. Bhatnagar joined ASQ in 2020 and has served as interim CEO since May 2023. He was selected from a field of 125 candidates. “Sid has demonstrated an exceptional ability to navigate complex challenges, drive operational excellence, and foster a

