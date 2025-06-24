Milwaukee-based 1840 Brewing to close original Bay View taproom

Milwaukee-based 1840 Brewing Co. will close its Bay View taproom, located at 342 E. Ward St., following a final day of service on June 29.

The brewery, which has been open for nearly eight years, announced its closure via a social media post over the weekend.

“You may already be aware of the difficult health battle our family is facing at home,” said owners Kyle and Stephanie Vetter in the post. “Unfortunately, the combination of running a small brewing business in a challenging market and fighting pancreatic cancer has become too much.”

- Advertisement -

Stephanie Vetter was recently diagnosed with stage four metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to a GoFundMe launched in support of the family. She’s already started an “aggressive treatment plan” that includes chemotherapy sessions.

Earlier this month, the Vetter family also announced the closure of 1840’s West Bend taproom, which had only been open for about a year. The family cited several financial challenges that led them to close the West Bend location.

1840 Brewing is currently looking for a new tenant to occupy the brewery’s former space located within The District development in West Bend.

- Advertisement -

The Vetters have hinted that the 1840 brand will continue in some capacity and said additional announcements will be made in the brewery’s final days.