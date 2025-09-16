Milwaukee airport kicks off $95 million project to replace its International Arrivals Terminal

The redevelopment of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport‘s Concourse E, which will replace the airport’s International Arrivals Terminal and will also serve domestic flights, is underway.

After rising project costs and a plea for more federal funding, the project broke ground this morning with a ceremonial takedown of the original Concourse E signage.

The project will include the demolition of the existing Concourse E, which hasn’t been used for 8 years, and the construction of a new two-gate concourse, flexible to domestic and international flights and slated to increase international passenger processing by three times the current capacity at the airport, according to airport director Brian Dranzik.

The new Concourse E will be able to process up to 400 arriving international passengers per hour, nearly triple the airport’s current capacity of 140.

“The new Concourse E will improve efficiency for international operations, since airlines will handle international and domestic arrivals and departures from the same gate, rather than towing aircraft from the International Arrivals Terminal to the Main Terminal,” said Dranzik. “The new concourse will also be environmentally-friendly, have a modern U.S. Customs facility, and bring MKE’s passenger experience to an even higher level.”

In August of 2024, BizTimes reported that the airport was seeking federal funding for the project, which had risen in cost from $55 million to $80 million since 2019. In the last year, the project’s price tag has risen another $15 million due to inflationary pressures. The $95.2 million price tag is being supported by federal funding, which contributed $13.5 million, as well as airport development funds, passenger facility charge revenue, and passenger facility charge backed bonds.

Madison-based construction firm Findorff and Minneapolis-based architecture firm Alliiance are leading the project. The new Concourse E will stand slightly west of its current footprint and will be roughly 70,00 square feet. The new concourse will not have an anchor tenant.

The new Concourse E is slated to be open to the public after the 2027 charter season, which will likely be around November or December, said Dranzik.

“MKE Airport is the front door for visitors from around the world to experience all the great things that the Milwaukee area has to offer. Milwaukee County owns and operates the airport, and we want our visitors to have the best possible experience,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “This project will set the stage for expanded international connections and economic opportunity for our region. That means more options for Milwaukee-based travelers, more people visiting the Milwaukee region, and more opportunities for Wisconsin’s business community to grow. And, best of all, this project will not use a single property tax dollar.”

Construction of the new concourse will bring 250 jobs to the site. The airport was unable to comment on how many jobs will be added once construction is complete. Estimates on airport revenue post-construction are also unavailable at this time.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport’s Main Terminal has three concourses: C, D and E. Since Concourse E’s closure in 2017, the airport has used only the C and D concourses, in addition to the separate International Arrivals Terminal.

