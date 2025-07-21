Miller Lite 50th anniversary celebration to include beer giveaway, ‘beer drop’

Chicago-based Molson Coors Beverage Company will host a national toast celebration for the 50th anniversary of Miller Lite, giving away 50,000 beers across the country on Aug. 1, which is International Beer Day.

In addition, a “beer drop” will be held at the Miller Brewery in Milwaukee. Similar to the New Year’s Eve ball drop at Times Square in New York the “beer drop” at the Milwaukee brewery will feature six oversized Miller Lite cans, each representing an individual U.S. time zone. Beginning at 4:50 p.m. local time, each can will drop.

“The 50th anniversary is just more than a milestone for Miller Lite, it’s a celebration of our fans and the five decades we’ve spent together enjoying Miller Time,” said Ann Legan, vice president of marketing, Miller family of brands. “As a thank you to our Miller Lite family, this Aug. 1, on International Beer Day, we’re giving away 50,000 beers and inviting fans to raise a glass to 50 years of celebrations – and 50-plus more years of memories.”

Miller Lite enthusiasts 21 years or older can join the celebration live at the Milwaukee brewery, at one of the participating bars nationwide, or via livestream from home.