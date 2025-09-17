Delafield | Founded: 2000

Employees: 30 | Industry: Insurance

Midwest Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency providing business insurance, personal insurance and group health benefits to companies and individuals.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Jeremy Cardenas, founder and owner: “Midwest Insurance Group is a full-service boutique agency specializing in medium to large clients. We are 100% locally owned, and we have an established perpetuation plan to ensure our independence. Many of our competitors have sold to out-of-state firms who focus on profit margins and service centers.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“We made the strategic decision to incorporate growth through acquisition to our already strong organic growth capabilities.”

How have you approached automation or process improvement as you’ve grown?

“We make it a priority to analyze recent technology both in our industry and in the technology world. As we identify those trends, we test and implement them as it makes sense for our specific needs. This empowers our team in their workflows and creates more efficiency, which further drives employee retention, customer satisfaction and new sales production.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

“Never assume what you haven’t confirmed. People, in general, have a tendency to try and guess what other people feel, think or how they might react. If you make too many assumptions, you may miss out on opportunities.”