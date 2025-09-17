Midwest Construction Group LLC

Glendale | Founded: 2021

Employees: 5 | Industry: Construction

Midwest Construction Group is a general contracting, construction management and design-build services firm offering services locally and in six states across the Midwest.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Sean Bailey, president, and Brigham Green, vice president: “While many of our competitors chase large, high-budget projects, we focus on delivering a more personal, hands-on experience for business owners. Our strength lies in working within occupied spaces and guiding clients – especially those new to construction – through every step of the design and building process.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“After successfully completing projects in Wisconsin, a very good client of ours asked if we could work on a project out of state. Fast-forward a few years, we have now completed projects in six states across the Midwest.”

How have you approached automation or process improvement as you’ve grown?

“Growing teams need consistency. There is an endless amount of technology platforms to drive consistency and accountability, choosing the right ones as the business matures is key to efficiency. We want to minimize duplicative processes.”

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin better?

“Streamlining and modernizing the permitting and inspection process across municipalities. This would reduce delays and uncertainty.”