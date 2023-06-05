Middleton company developing carbon nanotubes wins Governor’s Business Plan Contest

Middleton-based startup SixLine Semiconductor is the winner of this year’s Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.

Katy Jinkins, co-founder and chief executive officer of the company, was one of 13 participants to pitch their business to a panel of judges last week at the Italian Community Center in downtown Milwaukee.

SixLine Semiconductor is working to create aligned carbon nanotubes that are 50,000 times thinner than a human hair. These nanotubes will be used to enable the next generation of high-performance electronics, helping support the expansion of 6G technology.

SixLine’s technology, which is being developed in partnership with UW-Madison, has the potential to address large markets in the electronics industry, including the development of wireless communication, computing and sensing technologies.

“The use of carbon nanotubes for electronics and other uses is something of a ‘Holy Grail’ in technology, and SixLine Semiconductor is doing what it can to grasp the goal,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council.

There were also four winners named for each category within the Business Plan Contest. West Allis-based WorkShift won in the business services category, Madison-based IQDecide won in the information technology category; Oconomowoc-based Soul Mobility won in the life sciences category, and SixLine Semiconductor took home first place in the advanced manufacturing category.

Germantown-based Chocolate Rescue for Dogs, which is developing a dog treat that can encapsulate the toxins found in chocolate if a dog were to accidentally eat some, was the winner of this year’s Bright New Idea Award.

Contest sponsors are contributing cash, office space, legal assistance, accounting, information technology consulting, marketing, event space and more. About $2.6 million in cash and in-kind prizes have been awarded since the inception of the contest in 2004.