Glendale | Founded: 2007

Industry: Bioscience, manufacturing

Employees: 25

MicroSynergies is a microbial bioscience company specializing in the procurement, formulation, scientific research, blending and packaging of beneficial organisms for the plant health, agriculture, aquaculture, animal health and environmental markets.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

- Advertisement -

Barry Keller, CEO and partner: “One significant factor has been the shift in consumer awareness, as more people become educated about the benefits of ‘good’ bacteria. This has increased the focus on probiotics for both human and animal health and the demand for foods free from harmful and synthetic materials. Our success is bolstered by strong strategic partnerships with industry leaders who are investing in the development and formulation of products leveraging our expertise. A major milestone in our growth journey was the strategic decision in 2021 to transition from a microbial consulting firm to a manufacturing company.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“Our current growth focus has been in the plant, agriculture and animal health markets. The exciting thing about our solution is that there is a wide range of market applications which creates a large pool of growth opportunities. As we continue to grow, we plan to fine-tune our strategic market focus while continuing to expand our portfolio of product and service offerings.”

- Advertisement -

How would you describe your company culture?

“We recognize that most people spend a third of their life at work. We want our people to enjoy coming into work, not dreading it. To do this, we try to create strong team dynamics, open communication and make people feel empowered in their roles.”