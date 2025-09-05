Microbial Discovery Group’s latest expansion project will create 46 jobs in Franklin

Oak Creek-based biotech firm Microbial Discovery Group
has officially opened its newest $30 million facility at 3303 W. Oakwood Road in Franklin.
The 117,000-square-foot facility, which is the company’s third in Wisconsin, will create 46 jobs over the next three years, according to an announcement from WEDC
.
WEDC is supporting the project by authorizing up to $600,000 in performance-based income tax credits. The amount of credits the company receives is contingent on capital investment and job creation.
“With this expansion, we are continuing to answer the call for sustainable solutions to the world’s largest problems,” said Sona Son
, chief operating officer of MDG. “Adding this new facility’s fermentation and drying capacity will increase our capability to grow and manufacture environmentally safer products.”
Founded in 2007, MDG develops and commercializes products and ingredients for environmental, industrial, agricultural and human applications.
The expansion provides MDG with the necessary space to further its fermentation and lyophilization capabilities.
MDG has added roughly 22,000 liters of fermentation capacity at the Oakwood Road location, creating a total capacity of 55,000 liters across all three production locations.
MDG has its headquarters at 7420 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek. It also has another Franklin facility at 5200 West Ashland Way.
[caption id="attachment_589156" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]
3303 W. Oakwood Road. Image from LoopNet[/caption]