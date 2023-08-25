This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Michael Carney

Vrakas CPAs + Advisors welcomes Michael Carney as Shareholder

Email: mcarney@vrakascpas.com
Website: https://vrakascpas.com/
Phone: (312) 910-2132

   

Vrakas CPAs + Advisors is pleased to announce Michael Carney as Shareholder and Co-Managing Director in Chicago.

At Vrakas, Michael will specialize in small business accounting and tax compliance for privately held, for-profit companies across a variety of industries. Michael will operate out of Chicago working alongside Andy Kamphuis. As co-managing directors, Michael and Andy will be responsible for growing Vrakas’ Midwest client base while developing and growing a team of professionals dedicated to next-level client service.

