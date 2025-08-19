Mexican-inspired breakfast café planned in Bay View

A new breakfast spot called Axolotl Café is planned to open at 3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

Axolotl Café will serve a variety of Mexican-inspired breakfast foods like eggs benedict, omelettes, birria bowls, corned beef hash and chilaquiles, as well as some lunch fare like burgers and chicken sandwiches.

Axolotl plans to offer both dine-in service and catering service, according to an application filed with the city of Milwaukee.

The cafe is slated to open on Nov. 1 and will be open Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to city documents.

The space on Kinnickinnic Avenue was previously occupied by Blackwood Brothers Restaurant & Social Club, which permanently closed in February of 2024. The location transitioned to become a Peruvian restaurant called Inca Peru, which also permanently closed, according to Google. Most recently, the space was planned to be occupied by ghost kitchen franchise company Crave Hospitality Wisconsin, an affiliate of Crave Kitchens, according to BizTimes reporting from November of 2024. At that time, the space had already been vacant for six months.

Axolotl Café owner Jorge Trejo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.