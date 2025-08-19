Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Restaurants

Mexican-inspired breakfast café planned in Bay View

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Bay View. Photo from Google
Learn more about:
Axolotl CaféBlackwood Brothers Restaurant & Social ClubCrave Hospitality WisconsinInca PeruJorge Trejo

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

A new breakfast spot called Axolotl Café is planned to open at 3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

Axolotl Café will serve a variety of Mexican-inspired breakfast foods like eggs benedict, omelettes, birria bowls, corned beef hash and chilaquiles, as well as some lunch fare like burgers and chicken sandwiches.

Axolotl plans to offer both dine-in service and catering service, according to an application filed with the city of Milwaukee.

- Advertisement -

The cafe is slated to open on Nov. 1 and will be open Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to city documents.

The space on Kinnickinnic Avenue was previously occupied by Blackwood Brothers Restaurant & Social Club, which permanently closed in February of 2024. The location transitioned to become a Peruvian restaurant called Inca Peru, which also permanently closed, according to Google. Most recently, the space was planned to be occupied by ghost kitchen franchise company Crave Hospitality Wisconsin, an affiliate of Crave Kitchens, according to BizTimes reporting from November of 2024. At that time, the space had already been vacant for six months.

Axolotl Café owner Jorge Trejo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.